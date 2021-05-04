Projection for Ross in 2022 NFL Mock Draft

With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, way-too-early 2022 NFL Mock Drafts are already starting to come out.

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is a projected first-round pick in CBS Sports’ Mock Draft, which has him being taken with the last pick in the first round (No. 32 overall) by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Prior to missing the 2020 season following spinal surgery in the spring, Ross was an honorable mention All-ACC selection in 2019 after recording 865 yards and eight touchdowns on a team-high 66 receptions.

Ross, of course, burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2018 when he tallied 46 receptions for a team-high 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns, including a total of 12 catches, 301 yards and three touchdowns in two College Football Playoff games.

