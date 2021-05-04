Radakovich updates TCI on plans to ensure equality between men’s & women’s programs

On April 22, Clemson Athletics announced it will continue men’s outdoor and indoor track & field and cross-country programs as varsity sports.

In addition, Clemson Athletics announced it will add one or more women’s varsity sports in its continuing commitment to gender equity and to supporting its female students’ championship aspirations.

Clemson’s announcement was in response to two Title IX lawsuits from both men and female student athletes, a first of its kind.

The university pledged to take several specific steps right away to ensure equitable athletic financial aid, treatment and benefits for men’s and women’s teams—including equitable dining options, equipment and supplies, medical and athletic training services and equipment, flights to away games, high quality travel uniforms, lodging, individual lockers and name plates.

One of those steps was to provide access to the pool in the football facility for rehab and training as needed for all female student-athletes. This is a temporary solution until Clemson Athletics is able to add a similar amenity to the Jervey Athletic Center for all student-athletes to use.

“About a year ago, we started to do some in-depth analysis of Jervey itself. The place where a lot of those Olympic sport locker rooms are. We have same plans that are there. Obviously, they were shelved at the same time the football stadium was due to COVID,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich told The Clemson Insider. “But I think we have the ability to give some of those amenities when that project comes to fruition in the not-to-distant future.”

Radakovich noted a lot of the things noted in the settlement agreement are not all facility related.

“Whether it is nutrition or whether it is travel, a lot of things we do and we really try to be as equitable as we can, but we will certainly pay more attention to those given the fact that they were part of a settlement and we will make sure that we will do more than just check the box on those items.

“I feel really comfortable moving forward that those items that were talked about by some of the female athletes are not things that will cause us to move a mountain, but just to be able to focus a little better and be able to do articulate to others, ‘Hey, this is where we are. And we are in a good spot and we are doing things that are needed and necessary for our female student-athletes to have a good experience.”

