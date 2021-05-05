73 student-athletes set to graduate this week

Seventy-three student-athletes and 34 students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees from Clemson University during commencement ceremonies this week.

The ceremonies are taking place from May 5-8 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The Athletic Department and IPTAY presented the graduating class with its traditional stoles in a ceremony in Littlejohn Coliseum on May 4.

Thirteen athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including Skip Prosser Award Winner Aamir Simms, a two-time All-ACC selection in basketball. The group also includes 11 from the football program, all of whom have won at least four ACC Championships and the 2018 National Championship. Will Swinney (marketing), the son of head coach Dabo Swinney, is among the graduates.

The program expected to enter the 2021 fall with 18 graduates on its roster.

Among the All-ACC performers earning degrees are Delicia Washington (sports communication) Kamryn McIntosh (psychology), Harleigh White (nursing), and Marcus Parker (communication). Four members of the 2021 ACC Men’s Golf Championship team will take part in the ceremonies as well.

Six student-athletes earned Master’s degrees this May, including Paul Grinde (athletic leadership), Hall Morton (business administration), Ansley Gilstrap (athletic leadership) and Brooke Bailey (business administration), Madi Howell (athletic leadership) and Kaylin Korte (athletic leadership).

–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

FULL MAY GRADUATE LIST