73 student-athletes set to graduate this week

Seventy-three student-athletes and 34 students in support roles and spirit squads are set to earn degrees from Clemson University during commencement ceremonies this week.
The ceremonies are taking place from May 5-8 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The Athletic Department and IPTAY presented the graduating class with its traditional stoles in a ceremony in Littlejohn Coliseum on May 4.
Thirteen athletic programs are represented among the graduates, including Skip Prosser Award Winner Aamir Simms, a two-time All-ACC selection in basketball. The group also includes 11 from the football program, all of whom have won at least four ACC Championships and the 2018 National Championship. Will Swinney (marketing), the son of head coach Dabo Swinney, is among the graduates.
The program expected to enter the 2021 fall with 18 graduates on its roster.
Among the All-ACC performers earning degrees are Delicia Washington (sports communication) Kamryn McIntosh (psychology), Harleigh White (nursing), and Marcus Parker (communication). Four members of the 2021 ACC Men’s Golf Championship team will take part in the ceremonies as well.
Six student-athletes earned Master’s degrees this May, including Paul Grinde (athletic leadership), Hall Morton (business administration), Ansley Gilstrap (athletic leadership) and Brooke Bailey (business administration), Madi Howell (athletic leadership) and Kaylin Korte (athletic leadership).
–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications
FULL MAY GRADUATE LIST
|NAME
|SPORT /AREA
|DEGREE
|MAJOR
|Matthew Cooper
|Baseball
|BS
|Management
|Sam Hall
|Baseball
|BA
|Sports Communication
|Elijah Henderson
|Baseball
|BS
|Agribusiness
|Bo Majkowski
|Baseball
|BS
|Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|Kier Meredith
|Baseball
|BS
|Psychology
|Connor O’Rear
|Baseball
|BS
|Financial Management
|James Parker
|Baseball
|BS
|Management
|Bryce Teodosio
|Baseball
|BS
|Agribusiness
|Clayton Anderson
|Cheer
|BS
|Economics
|Samantha Gianotti
|Cheer
|BS
|Financial Management
|Kenley Green
|Cheer
|BA
|Communication
|Alyssa Halloran
|Cheer
|BA
|Architecture
|Myrick Harward
|Cheer
|BS
|Mechanical Engineering
|Holland Mickle
|Cheer
|BS
|Management
|Tyler Murray
|Cheer
|BS
|Marketing
|William Paschall
|Cheer
|BS
|Psychology
|Giancarlo Silva
|Cheer
|BS
|Criminal Justice
|Hendrix Smith
|Cheer
|BS
|Construction Sci and Mgt
|Nicole Stanfill
|Cheer
|BS
|Marketing
|Shaina Wynne
|Cheer
|BS
|Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|Will Brown
|Football
|BS
|Health Science
|Carson Donnelly
|Football
|BS
|Marketing
|Josh Jackson
|Football
|BA
|Elementary Education
|Mike Jones Jr.
|Football
|BA
|Communication
|Jack Maddox
|Football
|BA
|Political Science
|Sylvester Mayers
|Football
|BS
|Financial Management
|Jack McCall
|Football
|BS
|Food Science and Human Nutrition
|Patrick McClure
|Football
|BS
|Marketing
|Hall Morton
|Football
|MBA
|Business Administration
|Will Swinney
|Football
|BS
|Marketing
|LeAnthony Williams
|Football
|BS
|PRTM
|Elizabeth Barnes
|Manager
|BA
|Early Childhood Educ
|Thomas Bockhorst
|Manager
|BS
|Financial Management
|Jake Cerota
|Manager
|BS
|Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|Jake Combs
|Manager
|MS
|Athletic Leadership
|Seth Hester
|Manager
|BS
|Biological Sciences
|Philip Jennings
|Manager
|BS
|Management
|Christopher Kowalski
|Manager
|BS
|Parks, Rec and Tour Mgt
|Jeffrey Martin
|Manager
|BS
|Accounting
|Andrew Mohr
|Manager
|BS
|Marketing
|Anna Mudry
|Manager
|BA
|Women’s Leadership
|Samuel Phillips
|Manager
|BS
|Construction Sci and Mgt
|Paul Grinde
|Men’s Basketball
|MS
|Athletic Leadership
|Aamir Simms
|Men’s Basketball
|BA
|Sports Communication
|Clyde Trapp
|Men’s Basketball
|BA
|Sports Communication
|Kyle Cottam
|Men’s Golf
|BS
|Management
|William Nottingham
|Men’s Golf
|BS
|Management
|Colby Patton
|Men’s Golf
|BS
|Marketing
|Turk Pettit
|Men’s Golf
|BS
|PRTM
|James Barron
|Men’s Soccer
|BS
|Political Science
|Carlos Kelaidis
|Men’s Tennis
|BS
|Mathematical Sciences
|Yizhou Liu
|Men’s Tennis
|BA
|Psychology
|Jaxon Wiley
|Men’s Tennis
|BS
|Electrical Engineering
|Lafranz Campbell
|Men’s Track
|BA
|Communication
|Colt Griffith
|Men’s Track
|BS
|Chemical Engineering
|Rayan Holmes
|Men’s Track
|BA
|Communication
|Marcus Parker
|Men’s Track
|BA
|Communication
|Deonte Tolbert
|Men’s Track
|BS
|Criminal Justice
|John Ward
|Men’s Track
|BLA
|Landscape Architecture
|Keegan Beane
|Rally Cats
|BS
|Anthropology
|Scottlyn Cloninger
|Rally Cats
|BA
|Communication
|Delaney Cranshaw
|Rally Cats
|BS
|Marketing
|Mallory Flores
|Rally Cats
|BS
|Chemical Engineering
|Summer Gallman
|Rally Cats
|BA
|Architecture
|Mattie Lee
|Rally Cats
|BA
|Communication
|Allison Wijntjes
|Rally Cats
|BS
|Genetics
|Sarah Adams
|Rowing
|BA
|Sociology
|Emily Ash
|Rowing
|BS
|Biological Sciences
|Katie Herbolsheimer
|Rowing
|BS
|Environmental Engr
|Katherine Holmes
|Rowing
|BA
|Communication
|Emalie Houk
|Rowing
|BS
|Genetics
|Bridget Kane
|Rowing
|BS
|Marketing
|Avery Savoie
|Rowing
|BS
|Biochemistry
|Catherine Schrieber
|Rowing
|BA
|Communication
|Catherine Smith
|Rowing
|BA
|Psychology
|Elise Sum
|Rowing
|BS
|Fd Sc and Human Nutrition
|Julia Suplick
|Rowing
|BS
|Biological Sciences
|Charlotte Taylor
|Rowing
|BS
|Health Science
|Kaley Wojciechowski
|Rowing
|BA
|Communication
|Ansley Gilstrap
|Softball
|MA
|Athletic Leadership
|Marissa Guimbarda
|Softball
|BS
|Health Science
|Grace Mattimore
|Softball
|BS
|Criminal Justice
|Cammy Pereira
|Softball
|BS
|Psychology
|Bailey Taylor
|Softball
|BA
|Psychology
|Carson Donald
|Video
|BS
|Management
|Spalding Latham
|Video
|BS
|Computer Information Systems
|Parker McInnis
|Video
|BA
|English
|Riley Nichols
|Video
|BS
|Fd Sc and Human Nutrition
|Ashtynne Alberts
|Volleyball
|BS
|Accounting
|Chloe Anderton
|Volleyball
|BS
|Management
|Brooke Bailey
|Volleyball
|MBA
|Business Administration
|Madi Howell
|Volleyball
|MS
|Athletic Leadership
|Lisie Kit
|Volleyball
|BS
|Mechanical Engineering
|Kaylin Korte
|Volleyball
|MS
|Athletic Leadership
|Ava Pritchard
|Volleyball
|BS
|Marketing
|Tylar Bennett
|Women’s Basketball
|BS
|Sociology
|Nique Cherry
|Women’s Basketball
|BA
|Pan African Studies
|Delicia Washington
|Women’s Basketball
|BA
|Sports Communication
|Kimber Haley
|Women’s Soccer
|BS
|Bioengineering
|Abigail Mitchell
|Women’s Soccer
|BS
|Management
|Haley Schueppert
|Women’s Soccer
|BS
|Management
|Audrey Viso
|Women’s Soccer
|BS
|Health Science
|Laura Marti
|Women’s Tennis
|BS
|Marketing
|Sydney Collins
|Women’s Track & Field
|BS
|Health Science
|Annie Hill
|Women’s Track & Field
|BS
|Health Science
|Kamryn Mcintosh
|Women’s Track & Field
|BS
|Psychology
|Harleigh White
|Women’s Track & Field
|BS
|Nursing
