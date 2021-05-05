Clemson player named finalist for national award

A Clemson softball player received a big honor on Wednesday afternoon.

Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle was named one of 10 finalists for the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year.

She is the only ACC player among the finalists and one of only two freshmen to make the cut.

Cagle has been dominant this season with a .411 batting average with 35 RBIs and 12 home runs. As an ace pitcher she is 23-3 in the circle with a 0.94 ERA and 195 strikeouts to just 35 walks.

The Top 3 Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, May 19 before the 2021 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year is virtually revealed on June 1 prior to the 2021 NCAA Women’s College World Series (WCWS), which will take place at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex June 3-9. Additional information on the reveal will be announced at a later date.

In addition to bestowing the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, USA Softball is now in its 19th season of presenting the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 Poll, which is announced every Tuesday during the regular season.

Eleventh-ranked Clemson wraps up its regular season slate with a four game series at Syracuse this weekend.