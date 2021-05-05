Could Clemson see full stadiums for baseball finales, softball regional?

Over the last few weeks, Clemson has increased it is capacity for home baseball and softball games.

Last week, Clemson Athletics welcomed up to 2,119 fans into Doug Kingsmore Stadium, 34 percent of the regular capacity of 6,192. It represented an increase from the 1,556 seats available during the series against Wake Forest the week before, and nearly double the 1,280 to open the season.

Does this mean Clemson could increase stadium capacity at Doug Kingsmore prior to the Tigers’ final four home games against South Carolina (May 11) and Duke (May 20-22)? Not necessarily.

“We continue to talk to our campus. This is really important to know and to understand,” Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich told The Clemson Insider earlier this week. “We would have liked to have had more people at softball and baseball. Softball may have an opportunity to host a regional. So, we continue, as we get to those points, of asking our campus.

“But we have to remember that our campus did not have in-person classes. They do not have large gatherings right now. In the next three or four days, they are having graduation in Greenville because they don’t have that on campus yet.”

As Radakovich mentioned, the Clemson Softball team is in good position to possibly host an NCAA Regional later this month at McWhorter Stadium. He also indicated if it does get to host, stadium capacity will be a local decision and will not be determined by the NCAA.

However, for now, Clemson Athletics has to wait and see what Clemson University will decide when it comes to increasing stadium capacities in the next few weeks.

“If we had graduation on campus and had we had a normal graduation, you would have a normal crowd at Doug Kingsmore or at McWhorter,” Radakovich said. “But we are really looking forward to having a full [Memorial] stadium come August.

“That is really where the focus has been. Other states do other things. I can’t really comment on that. South Carolina has a bigger (baseball) stadium than we have so they are probably at a bigger number of actual people, but from a percentage perspective we are pretty close to where they are.”

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!