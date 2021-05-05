Details on Lawrence's first contract are emerging

Details on Lawrence's first contract are emerging

Football

Details on Lawrence's first contract are emerging

By May 5, 2021 10:18 am

By |

What does the money look like being the first overall pick in an NFL Draft?

It looks sort of like this.

ESPN reporter Field Yates reports former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s first contract will be set as a four-year deal, plus a fifth-year option.

When Lawrence eventually signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the value of the deal could be worth $36.7 million, including a singing bonus of $24.1 million.

Lawrence was taken as the first overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft, the first former Clemson player ever to be taken at No. 1 overall.

In case you are wondering, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Joe Burrow, signed with Cincinnati for $36.2 million, including a $23.9 million signing bonus.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home