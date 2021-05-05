Lee thinks Clemson freshman superstars are one and the same

Clemson fans knew early on this year about the exceptional young talent on the baseball field and softball diamond in Caden Grice and Valerie Cagle respectively.

In recent weeks the nation has taken notice with both receiving ACC and national player of the week honors.

Wednesday morning on the ACC Network’s Packer & Durham Show, Mark Packer asked Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee which player has made a bigger splash so far as both teams move towards the postseason.

“My answer would be Valerie Grice, I think they are one and the same,” Lee said. “They are both unbelievable players.”

Of course, Lee touted the success of his freshman first baseman who leads the Tigers with a .358 batting average, 12 home runs and 43 RBIs, including four homers and 12 RBIs in the sweep of No. 4 Louisville this past weekend.

“Caden Grice, our guy, is just special he has come up with big hit after big hit he was the National Player of the Week,” Lee said. “He has been the ACC player of the week twice this year.”

But he also acknowledged second year freshman Valerie Cagle who is hitting .411 with 12 home runs and is 23-3 in the circle with a 0.94 ERA.

“Cagle, every time I turn on the television or look on social media, she is doing amazing things for Coach Rittman and their team,” Lee said. “So both of them right now are just superstars in our respective programs and the Clemson fans have a lot of things to be able to watch between Cagle and Grice.”

Lee also touted the athleticism and versatility of Grice as a runner, defensive player and pitcher.

“He’s pitched a little bit for us but is a guy we fully expect if Anglin and Askew get drafted that could slide into our weekend rotation next year and be a guy for us on the mound,” Lee said. “He is a very good athlete, and he plays some first base for us but could easily play in the outfield. He is a slightly above average runner for a guy that big and is a special talent.”