Power Five commissioner sounds off on CFP expansion

This offseason conversation surrounding College Football Playoff expansion has ramped up with a vocal group calling for immediate expansion from four teams to six, eight or in some cases even 16.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has made his position on expansion clear that he enjoys the current format and wants the playoff to stick to a four team model.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey serves on the CFP’s format review team and shed some light on the review process in an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show Wednesday while continuing to publicly advocate to stick to the current model.

“I’m on a format review committee to look at what we are doing now, looking at the principals and reasons for the four-team playoff then look toward the future,” Sankey said. “I’ve been pretty consistent and public saying a four-team playoff has worked, is working and can continue to work. I think that’s a healthy starting point for us and something we shouldn’t forget.”

In late April the CFP Committee released 63 iterations of possibilities for changes to the current format. This included everything from six teams to eight, 10, 12 or 16 teams.

Sankey clarified that the possible changes were not meant to add confusion but to further the conversation of what to do when the 12-year CFP agreement expires in 2026. Rather, the committee wants to show fans and athletic departments that it hears the concerns and the national conversation.

A major sticking point for the SEC and other conferences like the ACC is the conference championship game that garners a lot of revenue particularly in the Power Five.

“If you look at the conference championship game that is of central importance to the Southeastern Conference. We have watched every other league add a conference championship game over time,” Sankey said. “What they started in the 90s is now a staple of college football and that’s not going away.”

One thing is certain in this murky conversation, that the dialogue is far from over.