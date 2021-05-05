Simms shows his appreciation for Clemson

Basketball

May 5, 2021 9:10 am

Clemson’s Aamir Simms spoke to the graduating student-athletes on Tuesday in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The star forward thanked head coach Brad Brownell and others for pushing him and helping him get to where he is today and expressed his gratitude to Clemson for his experience as a student-athlete.

Watch Simms’ message in the video below:

