Simms shows his appreciation for Clemson

By Staff Reports | May 5, 2021 9:10 am

Clemson’s Aamir Simms spoke to the graduating student-athletes on Tuesday in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The star forward thanked head coach Brad Brownell and others for pushing him and helping him get to where he is today and expressed his gratitude to Clemson for his experience as a student-athlete.

Watch Simms’ message in the video below:

"𝐈'𝐯𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐈'𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐬. 𝐈 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐆𝐨𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐈'𝐦 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞." – 𝘊𝘭𝘦𝘮𝘴𝘰𝘯 𝘨𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘶𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘈𝘢𝘮𝘪𝘳 𝘚𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘴 pic.twitter.com/1tajDZPGmY — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) May 4, 2021

