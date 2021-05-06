Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Big day for several Clemson Tigers

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Seventy-three students athletes will graduate from Clemson over the next three days, including Aamir Simms and Clyde Trapp from the men’s basketball team and Kier Meredith and James Parker from the baseball team to name a few.

The Clemson Insider was on hand Thursday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. Clemson is holding ceremonies for first-time graduates Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery from Thursday. LINK

