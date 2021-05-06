Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Big day for several Clemson Tigers

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Big day for several Clemson Tigers

Basketball

Bart Boatwright's Photo Gallery: Big day for several Clemson Tigers

By May 6, 2021 9:26 pm

By |

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Seventy-three students athletes will graduate from Clemson over the next three days, including Aamir Simms and Clyde Trapp from the men’s basketball team and Kier Meredith and James Parker from the baseball team to name a few.

The Clemson Insider was on hand  Thursday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. Clemson is holding ceremonies for first-time graduates Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Check out Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery from Thursday. LINK   

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

, , , Basketball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Clemson has made the latest cut for one of its five-star recruiting targets. Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy cornerback Daylen Everette further narrowed down his recruitment on Thursday evening, dropping a (…)

6hr

A standout prospect from the Sunshine State reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star cornerback Earl Little Jr. announced that he has (…)

reply
6hr

Jimbo Fisher would probably like to take back what he said regarding Alabama and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during an appearance Wednesday at the Houston Touchdown Club. After hearing the backlash (…)

8hr

Clemson Athletics and Michaela Franklin have mutually agreed that she will not return as head coach of the volleyball program, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced on Thursday.  “I am (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home