Clemson in Top 6 for recently offered cornerback

Clemson in Top 6 for recently offered cornerback

Recruiting

Clemson in Top 6 for recently offered cornerback

By May 6, 2021 5:28 pm

By |

A cornerback prospect in the 2022 class who picked up an offer from Clemson recently named the Tigers among his top schools on Thursday via social media.

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star Jayden Bellamy dropped a top six featuring Clemson along with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Rutgers.

Clemson extended an offer to the 6-foot-1, 175-pound rising senior on April 22.

Bellamy is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports. He has scheduled official visits to Penn State (June 11-13), Notre Dame (June 18-20) and Ohio State (June 25-27).

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

20m

A standout prospect from the Sunshine State reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star cornerback Earl Little Jr. announced that he has (…)

reply
53m

Jimbo Fisher would probably like to take back what he said regarding Alabama and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during an appearance Wednesday at the Houston Touchdown Club. After hearing the backlash (…)

2hr

Clemson Athletics and Michaela Franklin have mutually agreed that she will not return as head coach of the volleyball program, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced on Thursday.  “I am (…)

7hr

Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou showed off his talents this spring as Clemson gets set for another run to the College Football Playoff. The redshirt sophomore tallied six catches for 102 yards and scored a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home