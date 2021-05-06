Clemson in Top 6 for recently offered cornerback

A cornerback prospect in the 2022 class who picked up an offer from Clemson recently named the Tigers among his top schools on Thursday via social media.

Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic three-star Jayden Bellamy dropped a top six featuring Clemson along with Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State and Rutgers.

Clemson extended an offer to the 6-foot-1, 175-pound rising senior on April 22.

Bellamy is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in New Jersey by 247Sports. He has scheduled official visits to Penn State (June 11-13), Notre Dame (June 18-20) and Ohio State (June 25-27).

