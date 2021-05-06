Clemson signee has record-setting night

May 6, 2021

Clemson signee Bubba Chandler had a monster night on the mound for his North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) squad on Wednesday night.

A star two-sport athlete committed to play both football and baseball for the Tigers, Chandler struck out a single-game school record 17 hitters while yielding only one hit in his team’s 2-0 win over Druid Hills (Atlanta) in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Chandler is considered a top MLB Draft prospect whom some scouts believe could be taken as high as the first round in July’s draft.

A quarterback on the gridiron, Chandler threw for 3,605 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for 983 yards and nine more scores during his career at North Oconee.

As a senior in 2020, the four-star prospect passed for 1,842 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 548 yards and six touchdowns.

