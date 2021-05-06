Clemson signee has record-setting night

Clemson signee Bubba Chandler had a monster night on the mound for his North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) squad on Wednesday night.

A star two-sport athlete committed to play both football and baseball for the Tigers, Chandler struck out a single-game school record 17 hitters while yielding only one hit in his team’s 2-0 win over Druid Hills (Atlanta) in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs.

Congratulations to Bubba Chandler on setting a program record for Strikeouts in a game last night. He punched out 1️⃣7️⃣ batters in a 2-0 second round win over Druid Hills. Only allowing 1 hit in the game. #RealAmericanBaseball pic.twitter.com/G4GC9kefWa — NorthOconee Baseball (@NOHS_Baseball) May 6, 2021

Chandler is considered a top MLB Draft prospect whom some scouts believe could be taken as high as the first round in July’s draft.

A quarterback on the gridiron, Chandler threw for 3,605 yards and 40 touchdowns and rushed for 983 yards and nine more scores during his career at North Oconee.

As a senior in 2020, the four-star prospect passed for 1,842 yards and 18 touchdowns while also rushing for 548 yards and six touchdowns.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks