Georgia just picked up an advantage over Clemson

Georgia just picked up an advantage over Clemson

Feature

Georgia just picked up an advantage over Clemson

By May 6, 2021 11:40 am

By |

Georgia garnered an advantage over the Tigers on the recruiting trail thanks to a piece of state legislation that was signed into law on Thursday morning.

Governor Brian Kemp took a trip down to Athens and visited Sanford Stadium to sign Georgia’s name, image and likeness bill that allows for student-athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.

Kemp told onlookers that he thinks the bill will help Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs win a national championship.

 

Gerogia’s law goes into effect on July 1, 2021 while South Carolina’s bill is still on Governor Henry McMaster’s desk awaiting a signature and would not take effect until July 2022 when signed.

This gives the Bulldogs an edge on the recruiting trail and can aid them in the transfer portal. The NCAA and Congress have yet to set a nationwide standard in terms of name, image and likeness.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports

, , , , , , , , , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou showed off his talents this spring as Clemson gets set for another run to the College Football Playoff. The redshirt sophomore tallied six catches for 102 yards and scored a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home