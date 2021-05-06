Georgia just picked up an advantage over Clemson

Georgia garnered an advantage over the Tigers on the recruiting trail thanks to a piece of state legislation that was signed into law on Thursday morning.

Governor Brian Kemp took a trip down to Athens and visited Sanford Stadium to sign Georgia’s name, image and likeness bill that allows for student-athletes to receive compensation for the use of their name, image and likeness.

Kemp told onlookers that he thinks the bill will help Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs win a national championship.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs the state’s name, image and likeness bill at UGA football recruiting lounge. He said he thought it would help Kirby Smart and UGA win a national championship. pic.twitter.com/9nRc3ldghx — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) May 6, 2021

Gerogia’s law goes into effect on July 1, 2021 while South Carolina’s bill is still on Governor Henry McMaster’s desk awaiting a signature and would not take effect until July 2022 when signed.

This gives the Bulldogs an edge on the recruiting trail and can aid them in the transfer portal. The NCAA and Congress have yet to set a nationwide standard in terms of name, image and likeness.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports