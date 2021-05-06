New Clemson offer out

New Clemson offer out

Recruiting

New Clemson offer out

By May 6, 2021 5:35 pm

By |

A standout prospect from the Sunshine State reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star cornerback Earl Little Jr. announced that he has received an offer from defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Tigers.

Little Jr. (6-0, 175) is the son of former NFL safety Earl Little, who played in the league from 1998-2005 with the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

Little Jr. is ranked as high as the No. 9 cornerback and No. 70 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

This past weekend, Little Jr. announced a top six comprised of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Southern Cal.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Recruiting

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
44m

Jimbo Fisher would probably like to take back what he said regarding Alabama and Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during an appearance Wednesday at the Houston Touchdown Club. After hearing the backlash (…)

2hr

Clemson Athletics and Michaela Franklin have mutually agreed that she will not return as head coach of the volleyball program, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced on Thursday.  “I am (…)

7hr

Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou showed off his talents this spring as Clemson gets set for another run to the College Football Playoff. The redshirt sophomore tallied six catches for 102 yards and scored a (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home