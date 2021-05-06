New Clemson offer out

A standout prospect from the Sunshine State reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage four-star cornerback Earl Little Jr. announced that he has received an offer from defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Tigers.

Little Jr. (6-0, 175) is the son of former NFL safety Earl Little, who played in the league from 1998-2005 with the New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers.

Little Jr. is ranked as high as the No. 9 cornerback and No. 70 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

This past weekend, Little Jr. announced a top six comprised of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Southern Cal.

