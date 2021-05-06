Simms, Trapp come to Brownell’s aid and explain what he means to them

GREENVILLE, S.C. — For Clemson’s Aamir Simms and Clyde Trapp, Thursday was one of the more special days of their life.

Why?

They both graduated from Clemson University during commencement ceremonies at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

“This is bigger than anything. This is bigger than any draft pick. This is bigger than any game-winner,” Simms said. “Getting a degree from college is the greatest thing I have ever done.”

For Trapp, it was definitely a blessing to walk across the stage and get his degree.

“I was the first in my family to graduate (from college),” he said. “It is definitely a huge milestone for me and my family, and I am proud I was able to do it at Clemson.”

Simms and Trapp were also proud to do it for the Clemson basketball program, especially after their head coach’s character was attacked on social media last week by the father of a former walk-on player.

“Coach [Brad] Brownell is a great guy,” Trapp said. “He has definitely been a mentor and a leader in my life. I appreciate everything he has done for me and things that I don’t know that he has done for me. I think Coach Brownell is a coach, so he is always going to be in the limelight, whether he is doing good or bad.

“I think he is a great person, and he knows how to handle things the right way.”

Simms went to Twitter to defend his head coach earlier this week, explaining to his followers what Brownell has meant to him and how important he is in his life.

“I love Coach Brownell. We all got our flaws and mistakes, but Coach Brownell does an unbelievable job and will go out of his way to clear the air with things and make people understand that he is more than just a coach, he is a human being,” Simms said. “I just wanted to let everyone know that I love him and that I care about him deeply. I know he cares about me. I just wanted everyone to know.”

