Thundering Herd shock top-seeded Clemson

Marshall took down top-seeded Clemson in the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament on Thursday afternoon to advance to the elite eight.

The two teams played through regulation and both overtime periods before the Thundering Herd claimed a 7-6 win in sudden death penalty kicks.

Clemson maintained possession for most of the contest and shot 14 corner kicks compared to one by Marshall but could not gain an advantage in the match.

Marshall struck first with a masterful goal on free kick by Max Schneider in the 15th minute at 14:42 to take a 1-0 lead in the early going of the first half.

Clemson responded with a goal off of a corner kick following a yellow card on Marshall’s Gabriel Alves. The corner set up a goal by Callum Johnson in the box for the equalizer to tie the game at 1-1 in the 32nd minute at the 31:09 mark in the first half.

Regulation was not enough to decide the hard-fought, physical match between the Tigers and Thundering Herd. So after a quiet second half the teams headed into overtime.

Clemson had a chance in the first golden goal overtime period following a yellow card on Marshall’s Davi Edwards that set up a free kick at the 94:01 mark for Hamady Diop. Diop launched a solid shot on goal but Marshall goalie Semmle Oliver laid out to get the save.

Three minutes later Schneider got the ball on a breakaway and missed over the goal for the Thundering Herd.

In the second overtime Marshall’s Milo Yosef had three shots on goal but missed each to send the game to a shootout.

Marshall hung with the Tigers for the entire game and won 7-6 in penalty kicks.

—Photo courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!