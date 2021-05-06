WATCH: Ajou showing off his talents

WATCH: Ajou showing off his talents

Feature

WATCH: Ajou showing off his talents

By May 6, 2021 10:09 am

By |

Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou showed off his talents this spring as Clemson gets set for another run to the College Football Playoff.

The redshirt sophomore tallied six catches for 102 yards and scored a touchdown in Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley last month.

Will Ajou be the next big-time player at Wide Receiver U?

–video via the ACC Digital Network

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

16hr

Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson Football announced Wednesday defensive end Justin Foster has indicated his intention to return to Clemson for the 2021 season. Foster had previously announced his (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home