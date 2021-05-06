WATCH: Ajou showing off his talents

By Staff Reports | May 6, 2021 10:09 am

Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou showed off his talents this spring as Clemson gets set for another run to the College Football Playoff.

The redshirt sophomore tallied six catches for 102 yards and scored a touchdown in Clemson’s Orange & White Spring Game at Death Valley last month.

Will Ajou be the next big-time player at Wide Receiver U?

–video via the ACC Digital Network

