You won't believe what Jimbo Fisher thinks

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t hold back while talking about his former boss at the Houston Touchdown Club on Wednesday.

A fan asked Fisher what it will take to beat Alabama besides Nick Saban hanging it up, and you won’t believe what Fisher said, per Houston Chronicle reporter Brent Zwerneman:

More Jimbo:

“I don’t want him to retire. They’ve got a great team & I respect him. We’ve known each other forever …” (Added Alabama is model program to emulate and go after) and “We can do it just as good and be just as good or better …" — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) May 5, 2021

Fisher was the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at LSU from 2000-04.

For the record, Fisher’s Texas A&M teams have lost to Saban and the Crimson Tide by a combined score of 144-75 in the three seasons since Fisher became the Aggies’ coach in 2018.

Last season, Alabama beat Texas A&M, 52-24, in Tuscaloosa.

1955 audio from Jimbo Fisher speech to Houston TD Club: https://t.co/GDCYvUwA01 pic.twitter.com/sCgG3RX7WJ — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) May 5, 2021

