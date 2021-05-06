You won't believe what Jimbo Fisher thinks

You won't believe what Jimbo Fisher thinks

Football

You won't believe what Jimbo Fisher thinks

By May 6, 2021 9:06 am

By |

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t hold back while talking about his former boss at the Houston Touchdown Club on Wednesday.

A fan asked Fisher what it will take to beat Alabama besides Nick Saban hanging it up, and you won’t believe what Fisher said, per Houston Chronicle reporter Brent Zwerneman:

Fisher was the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at LSU from 2000-04.

For the record, Fisher’s Texas A&M teams have lost to Saban and the Crimson Tide by a combined score of 144-75 in the three seasons since Fisher became the Aggies’ coach in 2018.

Last season, Alabama beat Texas A&M, 52-24, in Tuscaloosa.

33m

Clemson wide receiver Ajou Ajou showed off his talents this spring as Clemson gets set for another run to the College Football Playoff. The redshirt sophomore tallied six catches for 102 yards and scored a (…)

16hr

Head Coach Dabo Swinney and Clemson Football announced Wednesday defensive end Justin Foster has indicated his intention to return to Clemson for the 2021 season. Foster had previously announced his (…)

