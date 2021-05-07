Meredith's Clemson experience a 'dream come true'

Thursday morning felt pretty surreal for Kier Meredith as he bookended a major chapter of his life.

On Wednesday night he contributed to Clemson’s 9-2 win over USC Upstate going 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs including a three-run moon shot in the eight inning.

Then on Thursday, Meredith walked across the stage and received his Clemson University diploma at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. Then he returned to Clemson and loaded onto the bus for the baseball team’s upcoming series at Georgia Tech this weekend.

His journey as a Tiger has been a roller coaster on and off the field but on Thursday he completed his tenure as a student.

“It feels pretty surreal, I honestly never envisioned myself going to school much less staying for four years and getting a degree,” Meredith told The Clemson Insider. “So this is a pretty surreal moment for me.”

Before signing with Clemson, Meredith was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in the 28th round out of high school but decided to go to college and get his degree.

In his first two seasons as a Tiger, injuries kept him off the field and he played in just 22 games with 20 starts. But Meredith pressed on in the face of adversity and the loss of his father Tracy in August 2019.

The Winston-Salem, N.C. native’s time at Clemson afforded him the opportunity for personal growth and life lessons that exceeded his expectations.

“It’s meant the world to me,” Meredith said. “I have learned so much about life being here, things I had no idea I needed to learn in life and it has been a dream come true honestly.”

The left fielder has started 35 games for the Tigers this season and is hitting .308 with 20 RBIs and a .414 on base percentage.

Now, without schoolwork to stress over, Meredith is focused on making the most of the final stretch of the 2021 season.

“Before when I had classes, exams and papers to write I stressed about how much time I spent at the field,” he said. “Now I don’t have anything else to do and I can spend that extra time at the field and it takes a weight off of my shoulders.”

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!