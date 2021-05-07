Kathleen Swinney's special graduation Mother’s Day present

GREENVILLE, S.C. — When Kathleen Swinney woke up this morning, the realization that her oldest son, Will Swinney, was graduating from college kind of hit her. And not just any college – but the same university her husband has coached at for the last 18 years, 13 as the head coach.

“So, I decorated the kitchen. I kind of decorated the front-yard a little bit. Made him his favorite breakfast,” Kathleen said following Will’s graduation Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. “It is just going by so fast. Drew will graduate next year and Clay (from high school) next year, as well.”

Kathleen said her and Dabo Swinney were talking Friday on how they could not believe how fast time has gone by.

“Just to see (Will) walk across the stage was really, really special,” Kathleen said.

What made Will’s graduation from Clemson even more special was the fact it came on Mother’s Day weekend.

“I feel like because the boys did not go off to school (somewhere else), we are blessed to live in the same town as them,” Kathleen said. “I feel like Mother’s Day is really almost everyday for me because I get to see them all the time. I am super blessed. I am very blessed.”

“They are always sweet to me on Mother’s Day,” she continued.

For Kathleen it feels like yesterday Will was four-years old, and they were taking him to the Episcopal Day School.

“He was a little blue bird and now he has graduated from Clemson,” she said. “That was in ’03. I totally feel that it is just … I can’t believe how fast time has gone. It has gone so fast, but we have loved every minute of being in Clemson. We are so grateful. It is so special to see him with his cap and gown. His Clemson diploma.”

