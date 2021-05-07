Tech snaps Tigers' streak

Georgia Tech bested Clemson 6-1 at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta on Friday night to take the first game of a three game series.

The Yellow Jackets snapped a seven-game overall win streak and six-game ACC win streak by the Tigers after a four run fourth inning and difficult start by Clemson’s Mack Anglin (2-3).

The redshirt freshman pitched four innings and allowed six runs (four earned) on four hits with eight walks and four strikeouts. The Tigers also finished the game with three errors.

Clemson fell to 22-19 overall and 15-13 in the ACC.

The Tigers jumped out to an early 1-0 lead on a run scoring double by Davis Sharpe that drove in Adam Hackenberg in the top of the second.

In the bottom of the inning Georgia Tech scratched a run across on a groundout by Luke Wadell with one out after a pair of walks by Anglin that scored Austin Wilhite to tie the game 1-1.

Tech took an advantage after a critical error by Bryar Hawkins extended the bottom of the third inning with two outs. Back-to-back singles by Wilhite and Jack DeLeo gave Georgia Tech a 2-1 advantage.

The Yellow Jackets blew the game wide open in the bottom of the fourth with four runs on two hits and an error to extend their lead to 6-1.

The Tigers’ relief pitchers Ricky Williams and P.J. Labriola looked sharp in relief. Williams allowed three hits and no runs with a strikeout in 2.1 innings and Labriola allowed just one hit in 1.1 innings to close out the game.

Clemson hopes to bounce back against Tech on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the second game of the series.