Trapp left Clemson because he 'wanted something new'

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Since he decided last month he was going to transfer to Charlotte if he does not sign with a professional team, Clemson fans have wondered why Clyde Trapp does not want to return to Clemson for a fifth season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA is allowing winter sports athletes to participate for an extra year should they want to.

“I just wanted something new,” Trapp said to The Clemson Insider following his graduation from Clemson on Thursday. “I left Clemson on a great mark, I feel like, and I felt like I really did not have anything else to prove at Clemson.

“Me and Coach [Brad] Brownell have a great relationship, and I have a great relationship with everybody at Clemson. I just felt like this is the next part of my journey. My parents and I talked about it and we felt like I needed to move on.”

Watch Trapp’s full interview with The Clemson Insider below.

