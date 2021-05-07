You will not believe what Lawrence's NFT went for

By Staff Reports | May 7, 2021 11:42 am

One lucky fan spent a lot of money to secure some Trevor Lawrence merchandise on Thursday.

Adidas auctioned off a one of a kind NFT or non-fungible token featuring the No. 1 pick on the front and a picture of a young Lawrence taken by his dad on the back.

NFT is a unique digital card that cannot be replicated.

The winning bid secured the NFT, a pair of signed cleats from the former Clemson quarterback and a physical copy of the card for $58,000.

The card has a profile shot of the former Clemson standout with an Adidas headband that reads, “First pick since day one.”

The proceeds from the auction, in cooperation with Bitski, donated the money to charities of Lawrence’s choice that serve the Jacksonville community.