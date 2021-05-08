4-star LB building bond with Clemson, excited for upcoming visit

Clemson is showing a lot of interest in a four-star linebacker from the Sunshine State and is slated to get him on campus early next month.

DeMario Tolan, who recently transferred to Dr. Phillips High School (Orlando, Fla.) from Tohopekaliga High (Kissimmee, Fla.), has been in regular contact with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and plans to visit at the beginning of June.

“I’m coming up to Clemson on the 2nd or the 3rd,” Tolan told The Clemson Insider, “and we’ve just been building a great relationship, me and Coach Venables.”

It will be the first visit to Clemson for Tolan, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect in the class of 2022.

“I’m real excited,” he said. “I just want to have a great experience … I just want to have a great experience and get to know Coach Venables and the staff as a whole.”

Tolan said he has been talking about two or three times a week with Venables, who is intrigued by Tolan and his ability to play all three linebacker positions.

“He’s just really saying he just wants me to get up there and he wants to meet me in person,” Tolan said of what he’s heard from Venables. “He likes the versatility. He sees me playing a lot of things as well.”

Tolan’s trip to Clemson will be an unofficial visit, while he has several official visits scheduled for next month.

“I have four officials set up,” he said. “The first official Tennessee, second official Auburn, third official LSU and the fourth Miami.”

Tolan has seen his recruitment explode since the start of this year, going from holding a handful of Power Five offers to now having close to 40 offers from major programs around the country to choose from.

Asked when he is looking to make his commitment decision, Tolan said, “Maybe right after June or right before the season.”

An offer from Clemson, if the Tigers pull the trigger, would significantly impact his recruitment.

“I feel like it would be a big change,” he said, “and they would probably most likely be on the top.”

Tolan is a multi-sport athlete who also runs track and has played basketball in high school as well. In addition to linebacker, he saw action at running back and wide receiver as a junior last season.

Originally from St. Louis, Mo., Tolan moved to the Orlando area when he was in middle school.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks