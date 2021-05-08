Clemson Football shows faculty its appreciation

The past year has been challenging for everyone, including the Clemson University staff and faculty.

That is why Clemson Football and head coach Dabo Swinney wanted to show their appreciation for them for their hard work in helping the Tigers’ student-athletes still achieve success in the classroom and graduate despite the difficult circumstances.

“I just want to say thank you for all that you’ve done to accept the challenge and to meet all these students right where they are and help them continue to grow as they continue on their journey here at Clemson,” Swinney said.

You can check out Swinney’s full message in the video below:

As we celebrate our graduates, we want to take a moment to say thank you! Thank you to all our faculty members who have done an incredible job making a difficult academic year possible! 📚🎓🏈 pic.twitter.com/E2FIuQccJ5 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 7, 2021

