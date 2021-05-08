Former Tiger takes shot at Gamecock president

A former Clemson football player took a shot at the University of South Carolina President on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday night South Carolina President Bob Caslen made a critical error at the school’s graduation at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Caslen congratulated the graduates but mixed up what school they graduated from. He said, “It is my honor and privilege to officially congratulate you as the newest alumni from the University of California.”

Former Tiger Cornell Powell, who was selected in the fifth round of the NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs last weel, called out Caslen on Twitter and shouted out Clemson president Jim Clements in the process.

