NFL Network compares Lawrence to 90's NBA superstar

Good Morning Football analyst Nate Burleson made an interesting comparison of the budding Trevor Lawrence-Zack Wilson saga to that of two 90s NBA stars.

On Friday morning on the NFL Network, Burleson compared the potential rivalry to the 1992 NBA Draft when two centers: Shaquille O’Neal and Alonso Mourning went first and second in the draft respectively.

“Who went No. 1 and No. 2, both played the same position, and we watched their careers closely? I’m taking you back to the 1992 NBA Draft: Shaq and Alonso Morning,” Burleson said. “The first game they matched up Alonso beat Shaq and they won the game 108-107. But it gave everybody a taste of what these guys really were.”

Both Shaq and Mourning went on to have hall of fame careers with Shaq as the dominant force and standard bearer for the center position.

Burleson compared Lawrence to Shaq because of all of the expectations that both players experienced coming out of college.

“They’re very similar: Shaq went on to be the man and if he didn’t, he failed expectations. How long have we been saying Trevor is God’s gift to quarterbacks like Shaq was God’s gift to the center position?” Burleson said. “Alonso Mourning, we all respected how he played and where he went to college like Zack Wilson.”

Now Burleson hopes the matchup between the two this fall lives up to the expectations set at the draft.

“When they played each other we always got excited. . . so hopefully the Jags and Jets provide that same thing with Trevor Lawrence and Zack Wilson,” Burleson said.