South Carolina President confirms what Swinney believes

South Carolina President confirms what Swinney believes

Football

South Carolina President confirms what Swinney believes

By May 8, 2021 8:40 am

By |

It has been almost 10 years since Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a rant that the real USC is located in California. It seems University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen might see it that way as well.

South Carolina President Bob Caslen ended a commencement ceremony on Friday at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia saying, “It is my honor and privilege to officially congratulate you as the newest alumni from the University of California.”

, , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

13hr

Georgia Tech bested Clemson 6-1 at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta on Friday night to take the first game of a three game series. The Yellow Jackets snapped a seven-game overall win streak and six-game ACC win (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home