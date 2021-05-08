South Carolina President confirms what Swinney believes

It has been almost 10 years since Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a rant that the real USC is located in California. It seems University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen might see it that way as well.

South Carolina President Bob Caslen ended a commencement ceremony on Friday at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia saying, “It is my honor and privilege to officially congratulate you as the newest alumni from the University of California.”