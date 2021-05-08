Syracuse rains on Clemson's parade

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning Geana Torres singled up the middle to score two runs as Syracuse delayed 11th-ranked Clemson’s ACC Championship celebration with a 7-6 victory over the Tigers’ in the second game of a doubleheader Saturday at Skytop Stadium in Syracuse, New York.

Clemson, who saw its 19-game winning streak come to an end, needed a victory to clinch the title or a Florida State loss. Neither happened as FSU easily beat Pittsburgh in their second game.

A win on Sunday in the final game of the series with Syracuse or a Seminoles loss at Pitt will clinch the title for the Tigers.

Trailing Clemson 6-5, Syracuse (20-22, 12-19 ACC) loaded the bases with one out for Torres thanks to a base hit, an error at first base and a fielder’s choice. That set up Torres for the game-winning hit up the middle which brought home two runs.

Valerie Cagle did not have her best stuff in the circle, but she more than made up for it at the plate. She went 3-for-4 with two home runs and 5 RBIs, including a base hit down the left field line in the top of the seventh inning that scored Mackenzie Clark for the go-ahead run.

The Virginia native gave up nine hits and was charged with all seven runs–with five coming between the second and third innings–while also walking two more. However, she stepped up at the plate, especially after the Tigers fell behind 4-1 in the second inning.

Cagle tied the game twice for Clemson with home runs.

First she tied the game with a three-run home run to right field that evened the score at 4-4 in the third inning. Then in the top of the fifth inning she smacked a solo homer to left center that again tied the game, this time at 5-5.

Syracuse took a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning. Martin homered to right field for a two-run shot and then Woods drove home two more runs with a single up the middle.

The Orange went up 5-4 in the third when Teran scored following back-to-back wild pitches from Cagle.

The Tigers (39-5, 28-5 ACC) took a 1-0 lead when Marissa Guimbarda flew out to right field to score Clark in the top of the first inning.

Clemson and Syracuse will closeout the four-game series on Sunday with first-pitch set for noon.

