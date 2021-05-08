This 2023 mock draft would be historic for Clemson

Could Clemson produce the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft again in two years?

After Trevor Lawrence was taken with the first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Lawrence’s successor at quarterback for the Tigers, DJ Uiagalelei, is projected to be the No. 1 pick in 2023 in this mock draft from the Pro Football Network.

The mock draft has Uiagalelei going No. 1 overall to the Detroit Lions, while three other current Clemson players are also projected as top-10 picks.

PFN predicts that defensive lineman Bryan Bresee will join Lawrence and Travis Etienne in Jacksonville as the No. 3 overall pick, and has linebacker Trenton Simpson going to the New York Giants with the No. 7 pick and defensive lineman Myles Murphy to the Atlanta Falcons one pick later at No. 8.

Interested in the next-next draft class? PFN's Ian Cummings went ahead and brought a 2023 NFL Mock Draft to life. 4. #Eagles: CJ Stroud, QB, OSU

5. #Bengals: Paris Johnson, OT, OSU A lotta names to know 🔽https://t.co/6t128J5Ngk — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) May 8, 2021

