By Will Vandervort | May 8, 2021 9:56 am

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kathleen Swinney could not have been more proud than to see her oldest son, Will Swinney, graduate from Clemson University on Friday at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

Watch as Swinney explains what Will’s graduation means to her and her family and how proud she is to see her son graduate from Clemson.

