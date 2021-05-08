Watson trade could be most significant in NFL history

Houston writer John McClain has been covering the NFL for decades, back when the Houston Texans use to be the Houston Oilers. That is how long he has been doing it.

McLain knows a thing or two when it comes to the National Football League. That is why when the veteran NFL writer claims Houston trading former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson could be the most significant trade in NFL history, you give his column a read.

In the column, McClain resets the trade mark for Watson, who asked to be traded from Houston at the end of last season. However, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has since be accused of sexual misconduct and assault by 22 women, alleged incidents that occurred during massage therapy sessions.

After being courted prior to the allegations going public, teams interested in trading for Watson have since backed off. The NFL is of course investigating the allegations and, according to McClain, the Houston Police Department is looking into at least one of the accusations.

McClain states the NFL is likely to suspend Watson at some point under the personal conduct policy. However, this likely is not going to happen until his legal issues are resolved.

A trade will likely not happen before that point either, but McClain writes, “If it extends into the regular season and he hasn’t been traded, Watson could be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That way, he would be paid his $10.5 million base salary until the league concludes the investigation.”

McClain does feel the investigations and civil lawsuits will not be a deterrent to a trade eventually going down. He expects someone will come along and trade for Watson and he thinks Watson, who has a trade clause in his contract, will not fight it because he wants to get out of Houston.

Also, teams know what Watson is capable of as one of the best quarterbacks in the league and someone will want to come and get him, even if he is suspended. At 25-years-old, he is still young and has more than a decade left in his career.

McClain breaks down who those teams are and why this could be the most significant trade in the history of the NFL.

