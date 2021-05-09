4-star Alabama DE feeling the love from Clemson ahead of visit

Clemson is showing plenty of early interest in a four-star edge rusher who hails from the same high school as a few current Tigers.

Class of 2023 defensive end Tomarrion Parker of Phenix City (Ala.) Central High School – which has produced Clemson receivers Justyn Ross and E.J. Williams, along with safety Ray Thornton – is firmly on Clemson’s recruiting radar.

“They’ve been showing the love, Clemson,” Parker told The Clemson Insider.

Parker (6-4, 250) is keeping in touch with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall as well as defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

The Tigers typically refrain from offering prospects until the summer before their junior year, per Dabo Swinney’s policy, but the rising junior Parker is certainly a candidate to pick up an offer from the program in due time.

“They like the way I play,” he said of the coaches. “They like how I’m very fast off the ball. They like how I’m physical with my hands, and they told me what they tell everybody else – they can’t offer ’23 or anybody lower (in future classes). So, they said in the summertime, whenever I’m able to become classified as a junior, we’ll go from there. But they love my tape, and they want to keep in contact with me because they like me a lot.”

Parker will soon get to spend face-to-face time with the staff as he is scheduled to visit Clemson from June 5-6.

“I’m very excited,” he said. “I tell my coaches and my family all the time, I can’t wait to get up there and meet the coaching staff where they get to see me in person, I get to see them in person. So, we’re excited for it.”

When Parker thinks about Clemson, it’s the family atmosphere and faith-based culture of the program that stands out to him the most.

“They’re more than football,” he said. “They make a big family, and everybody’s loved … They love God. That’s a big thing in my life, and they make friends and friendships that’ll last forever outside of football. So, I like that a lot.”

Parker’s double-digit list of scholarship offers includes schools such as Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, North Carolina, Florida State and Penn State.

If Clemson pulls the trigger on an offer, it would be a memorable one for Parker and have a major impact on his recruitment.

“It’d take a big toll on it because they’re very picky on who they offer,” he said. “So, I’d take that as a compliment in my game, that I stand out from everybody, and I would most definitely never forget that.”

Parker, who was born in Knoxville and has family in North Carolina, is the No. 111 overall prospect in the 2023 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He was named to the MaxPreps sophomore All-America team following the 2020 season after recording 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks