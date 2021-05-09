Broncos trample on Clemson's College Cup dreams

The Clemson women’s soccer team’s season came to an end on Sunday when it fell to Santa Clara 1-0 in the elite eight of the NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament in Cary, N.C.

Both teams finished with 14 total shots but Clemson finished the game with six shots on goal to the Broncos’ four to no avail.

The games only goal came in the 19th minute when Salli Menti scored following a Tiger turnover to give Santa Clara its 1-0 advantage.

Clemson finished the season 12-5-2 overall and 6-4 in the ACC.

Bronco’s goalie Marlee Nicolos was outstanding in the clean sheet game and finished the contest with six saves to keep the Tigers off the board.

Hancuff was impressive in the goal for Clemson as well with three saves to keep her team in the game.

Santa Clara struck first when it took advantage of a Clemson turnover in the middle of the first half.

Salli Menti took a pass from Izzy D’aquila and pushed it off the hand of Tiger goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead at the 18:40 mark in the first half.

