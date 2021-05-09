ESPN reporter believes Texans may be close to moving on from Watson

Things have gone quiet with the Deshaun Watson saga the last couple of weeks, at least between the lawyers that are dealing with the former Clemson quarterback’s civil case.

However, when it comes to Watson’s trade request out of Houston, news is starting to leak that the Texans are slowly moving on from their former first-round draft pick.

“Teams I’ve talked to around the league are taking notice that the Houston Texans seem to be slowly moving on from Deshaun Watson,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on SportsCenter Sunday.

Those moves consisted of bringing on NFL veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor in free agency and then drafting Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Mills was the Texans’ first pick of the draft after they traded away their first two picks in a previous draft.

According to Fowler, the Texans seem to be gauging interest in potential suitors for Watson’s services. That was not the case a couple of months ago when Watson first asked for his trade following the 2020 season.

“The Texans were turning down everybody who was calling about Watson,” Fowler said. “Carolina was willing to give them the world,” Fowler reported. “They said, ‘No.’ They’ve been far less committal, recently. They don’t know when Watson is even going to be cleared to play.”

Fowler says the NFL will consider putting Watson on the Commissioner’s Exempt List later this summer if his civil case is still going on. If Watson is put on the exempt list, then he will be eligible to receive the $10 million salary he is scheduled to make in 2021.

