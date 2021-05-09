NCAA President heading to Washington for NIL push

NCAA President heading to Washington for NIL push

Baseball

NCAA President heading to Washington for NIL push

By May 9, 2021 12:13 pm

By |

USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz reported on Saturday afternoon that NCAA President Mark Emmert will meet with United States Senators and Congressmen next week about name, image and likeness legislation.

This comes on the heels of several states including Florida and Georgia signing bills into law that allow college athletes to receive compensation for sponsorships.

The latest bill in Georgia goes into effect on July 1 this year and there has yet to be a national standard regarding the NIL.

South Carolina passed a bill in the state house and senate but Governor Henry McMaster has yet to sign it into law. When signed the bill will go into effect in July of 2022.

Other states whose bills take effect this summer on July 1 are Mississippi, Alabama and New Mexico.

The NCAA has also considered setting a national standard for the NIL but has yet to make any changes to alter the current state of amateurism and has waited on Congress to pass legislation.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

, , , , , , , , , Baseball, Basketball, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

21hr

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning Geana Torres singled up the middle to score two runs as Syracuse delayed 11th-ranked Clemson’s ACC Championship celebration with a 7-6 victory over the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home