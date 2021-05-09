Receiver with Clemson connections ready for first visit to campus

An up-and-coming wide receiver from the Peach State with double-digit Power Five offers – and a couple of ties to Clemson – will make his first trip to campus next month.

Debron Gatling, a big-time class of 2024 recruit, is set to visit and camp at Clemson on June 6.

“I am really looking forward to it,” he said of the upcoming visit. “Always been a dream of mine.”

Gatling hails from Milton (Ga.) High School and personally knows a couple of current Clemson players who attended Milton as well in offensive lineman Paul Tchio and safety Joseph Charleston.

“Paul, that’s my guy,” Gatling said. “I know Joe also.”

Just a rising sophomore, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Gatling has already pulled in offers from Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Arkansas, Duke, Michigan State, Minnesota and UCF.

Gatling was named a freshman All-American by MaxPreps following the 2020 season and is committed to play in the 2024 Under Armour All-America Game.

“I describe myself as a versatile WR who can catch anything that comes my way,” he said. “I can play anywhere, slot or outside.”

Clemson and Alabama are a couple of schools showing early interest in Gatling, besides those that have already offered.

Gatling says it has “always been a dream” of his to receive an offer from the Tigers, so he hopes to score one down the road.

“Clemson is definitely one of the top college programs in the country,” he said. “They produce first-round picks every year and they produce some of the top WRs in the NFL.”

Gatling is ready to put his talent on display for Clemson’s staff when he works out at the Dabo Swinney Camp and wants to give the Tigers a good look at what he can bring to the table as a wideout.

“I’m hoping to show how good of a route runner I am,” he said, “and my ball skills, how I catch the ball away from my body.”

As a freshman last season, Gatling grabbed 26 receptions for 400 yards (15.4 yards per catch) and had two receiving touchdowns.

Along with Clemson, Gatling is scheduled to visit Georgia on June 2 and Alabama on June 5.

