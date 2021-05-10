Clemson Football has had enough with the rumors

Clemson Football has had enough with the rumors

Football

Clemson Football has had enough with the rumors

By May 10, 2021 5:05 pm

By |

Though Justyn Ross and Clemson Football have both publicly shot down rumors that he was transferring from Clemson, apparently some people are not getting the message.

So Clemson Football went to Twitter Monday afternoon to remind people again who Justyn Ross plays for.

After rumors circulated late Sunday night Ross might be leaving Clemson, he set the record straight to The Clemson Insider Monday morning.

Through a Clemson spokesperson, Ross said to TCI that he has no idea where that rumor came from.

Ross said back in January he was returning to Clemson for one more season after missing the entire 2020 season following spinal surgery in June of last year.

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

4hr

Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon that the Jaguars are close to signing a new teammate for Trevor Lawrence. Apparently Jacksonville could announce in the next week that former Heisman Trophy winner Tim (…)

4hr

Clemson has extended its latest scholarship offer to a standout defensive lineman from the Sunshine State. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star defensive end Nyjalik Kelly announced the offer on (…)

8hr

Jacob Bridgeman, Turk Pettit and Colby Patton were all named to the All-ACC men’s golf team on Monday.  All three are significant reasons Clemson is ranked third in the nation and is the number-one (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home