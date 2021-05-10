Clemson Football has had enough with the rumors

Though Justyn Ross and Clemson Football have both publicly shot down rumors that he was transferring from Clemson, apparently some people are not getting the message.

So Clemson Football went to Twitter Monday afternoon to remind people again who Justyn Ross plays for.

After rumors circulated late Sunday night Ross might be leaving Clemson, he set the record straight to The Clemson Insider Monday morning.

Through a Clemson spokesperson, Ross said to TCI that he has no idea where that rumor came from.

Ross said back in January he was returning to Clemson for one more season after missing the entire 2020 season following spinal surgery in June of last year.

