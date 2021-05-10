Former Tiger QB getting second chance in NFL

In the wake of the Aaron Rodgers fall out in Green Bay a former Clemson quarterback will have another shot at the NFL.

Chad Kelly who appeared in five games as a redshirt freshman for the Tigers in 2013 is getting another shot at pro football after being waived by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

Kelly was dismissed from Clemson in 2014 after off the field issues and finished his college football career at Ole Miss after a brief stint in junior college at East Mississippi.

Now, he has been invited to this weekends rookie minicamp for the Packers who are down to just two quarterbacks on the roster.

The #Packers are bringing in QBs Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly for this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per sources. As Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst noted after the draft, they'd need an extra arm or two with only 2 QBs on the roster. Benkert, Kelly get a look first. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 10, 2021