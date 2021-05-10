Lawrence could have a new NFL teammate

Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon that the Jaguars are close to signing a new teammate for Trevor Lawrence.
Apparently Jacksonville could announce in the next week that former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow who played for Urban Meyer at Florida and spent a few seasons with the Denver Broncos as a quarterback is signing with the team.
Tebow worked out with the Jaguars at tight end recently and has not played in the NFL since 2015.
The #Jaguars are planning to sign QB-turned-TE Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal, per me and @TomPelissero, a deal that could be official in the next week or so. Nothing done yet. But he’ll have a chance to make the team to reunite with his mentor and college head coach Urban Meyer.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 10, 2021