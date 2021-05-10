Lawrence could have a new NFL teammate

Lawrence could have a new NFL teammate

May 10, 2021

Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon that the Jaguars are close to signing a new teammate for Trevor Lawrence.

Apparently Jacksonville could announce in the next week that former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow who played for Urban Meyer at Florida and spent a few seasons with the Denver Broncos as a quarterback is signing with the team.

Tebow worked out with the Jaguars at tight end recently and has not played in the NFL since 2015.

