NFL Network analyst makes bold prediction about Lawrence

By May 10, 2021 6:44 pm

An NFL Network analyst gave high praise to Trevor Lawrence this past week.

Charles Davis predicted that the former Tigers and No. 1 overall pick would win NFL Rookie of the year this fall on Path to the Draft this past Friday.

Despite a disappointing season last year Davis believe the Jaguars have pieces to work with on the roster. He thinks first year head coach Urban Meyer can have success immediately behind former Tigers Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

“He’s got a good offensive line to start with,” Davis said. “He has good receivers already on the roster, including DJ Chark. Laviska Shenault should make a jump, and they got Marvin Jones in the offseason in free agency. And look what they did in the draft. This young man will have the ball from day one. I expect him to play well, and I expect him to be the offensive rookie of the year.”

