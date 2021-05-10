NFL writer says former Tiger was a shocking pick

An NFL.com writer graded the Jacksonville Jaguars draft haul for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Of course, the Jags selected two former Clemson stars in the first-round in quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick and then running back Travis Etienne with pick No. 25.

Writer Dan Parr said Etienne’s pick was the most surprising one of the Jaguars draft.

“A first-round running back for the Jaguars was not on many (any?) radars,” he wrote. “With bigger needs elsewhere, some jaws undoubtedly dropped when the team decided to reunite Etienne with college teammate Trevor Lawrence at No. 25 overall. Remember, Jacksonville already had undrafted rookie sensation James Robinson — a 1,000-yard rusher last season — and Carlos Hyde on the roster. Etienne was the top RB in the draft on some boards and will be a huge help to Lawrence as he adjusts to the next level, so we can understand why the decision was made. We just didn’t see it coming.”

Parr also wrote about Lawrence and obviously rated Lawrence as the team’s best pick in the draft.

“The Lawrence pick carries a lot of weight in the Jaguars’ grade,” Parr writes. “They drafted the best player to enter the league in a long time. There are points for that, no matter how easy the decision might seem. He’s going to be walking into a situation vastly superior to the ones many of his No. 1 overall pick predecessors inherited. Instant success is there for the taking.”

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!