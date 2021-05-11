Amari Rodgers plans to continue to win at highest level

Amari Rodgers endeared himself to Clemson fans for his hard work and determination to overcome every obstacle to make an impact on the field.

Clemson wide receiver’s coach Tyler Grisham and Rodgers’ father Baltimore Ravens receiver’s coach both spoke with Packers.com’s Wes Hodkiewicz this week about the difference Rodgers will make in Green Bay.

Rodgers tore his ACL in spring practice before his junior season at Clemson and after surgery the outlook was bleak for when he would return to the field.

But Rodgers never doubted he would be on the field in the fall and told his dad he would not be denied.

“When I got in town … he’s looking at me and saying, ‘I’m not going to miss a game,'” said Martin. “I’m like, ‘What?’ I mean, he totally flipped a script. He mentally told himself that, ‘I am not going to miss a game.'”

Rodgers returned to the field in the second game of the 2018 season as Clemson downed No. 12 Texas A&M 24-10 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

As a junior he appeared in 13 games and caught 30 passes for 426 yards and four touchdowns. Rodgers broke through in his senior season in 2020 with 77 receptions for 1020 yards and seven touchdowns as he established himself as one of Trevor Lawrence’s primary weapons.

In the 2021 NFL Draft the Packers traded up to select Rodgers in the third round as the 85th overall pick.

Grisham told Packers.com that Rodgers has worked like a professional athlete since he first arrived on Clemson’s campus.

“He’s treated himself like a pro in every sense of the word,” Grisham said. “He practices better than anybody we’ve had come through. I know he had the ACL, which was a freak thing … but he’s so durable and he can go all day. He’s like a Mack truck, man. You can’t stop him.”

Rodgers has one goal in Green Bay. . . to win.

“I’m here to help the team win,” Rodgers said. “I’ve won at the highest level in my life at every point and I don’t plan on stopping now. The Packers are the perfect situation, the perfect organization to go in and do that. I’m just ready to work.”

The Packers have plenty of issues right now with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers insisting on a trade but whoever plays quarterback at Green Bay will like what they have in Amari Rodgers.