Breaking down Clemson’s offer to former ACC commitment

Clemson’s latest scholarship offer went out Monday to a former ACC commitment.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ new offer right here:

Nyjalik Kelly, 2022 DE, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Dillard High School)

Height, weight: 6-5, 240

Star ratings: 4-star (247Sports); 4-star (ESPN); 3-star (Rivals)

Player rankings: No. 12 state, No. 6 SDE, No. 101 national (247Sports); No. 16 state, No. 15 DE, No. 134 national (ESPN); NR (Rivals)

Clemson offered: Monday, May 10

Other Power Five offers: Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Texas, Vanderbilt, West Virginia

More on Kelly: Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall and defensive coordinator Brent Venables conveyed the offer to Kelly, who recorded 13 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in just six games during his pandemic-shortened junior season in 2020.

Kelly had been committed to Florida State since August 2020 before withdrawing his pledge from the Seminoles last month. FSU remains in contention for Kelly, but he decommitted because he committed early in the process and wanted to be sure that he makes the right college choice.

A slew of offers have rolled in for Kelly this year. Along with Clemson, Georgia offered him Monday, joining Auburn, Michigan and Ole Miss as the schools that have thrown their hats in the ring for his services since he reopened his recruitment on April 20. Prior to that, he picked up offers from LSU, South Carolina, Texas, Oregon and Indiana among others after the calendar turned to 2021.

Right now, the plan for Kelly is to wait until the early signing period in December to go public with his final decision. Earlier this month, he announced that he has visits scheduled to Miami (June 1), FSU (June 5 and Sept. 5), Indiana (June 11-13), LSU (June 16-18) and Oregon (June 25-27).

Look for Clemson to try to attract him to campus this summer, as well, after pulling the trigger on an offer. The Tigers figure to be a strong contender moving forward after entering the mix.

Kelly, a 2022 All-American Bowl commitment, was mainly deployed as a five-technique defensive end during his junior year at Dillard High. At 6-foot-5, 240 pounds with the frame to add weight, he could have the versatility to be utilized at different positions along the defensive line at the next level.

