Clemson coach reassures Jags fans Lawrence is as advertised

This past week a Clemson coach reassured Jaguars fans that they are getting what they paid for with their most recent NFL Draft class.

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke with John Oehser of Jaguars.com about the first overall pick in the draft, Trevor Lawrence.

Elliot spoke highly of Lawrence’s abilities on and off the field to make a difference in the locker room.

“What I’d like to put out there is what you see is what you get,” Elliott said. “He’s really who we say he is and who he says he is.”

Not only is Lawrence as advertised and dedicated to perfecting his craft on the field, but Elliott touted his leadership abilities as well.

“He’s the kind of guy who can walk through the room and speak to everybody, but he doesn’t expect everybody to automatically speak back because he’s Trevor,” Elliott said. “He’s trying to earn everybody’s respect every single day with the way he carries himself. He’s an inspiration.”