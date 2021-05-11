Clemson coach tells Jags fans why Etienne is different

Clemson coach tells Jags fans why Etienne is different

Feature

Clemson coach tells Jags fans why Etienne is different

By May 11, 2021 7:52 am

By |

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliot let Jaguars fans know just how lucky they are to have Travis Etienne in the locker room again for the foreseeable future.

Elliot spoke to Jaguars.com’s John Oehser last week about Etienne’s future in Jacksonville as first round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Travis Etienne proved an exceptional running back at Clemson and showcased his versatility in his last two seasons as a dynamic playmaker outside the backfield. But the biggest point of consideration for Elliot is that he has not reached he still has room to improve.

“What makes Travis special is he really doesn’t fully comprehend how good he is,” Tony Elliott told jaguars.com last week. “It keeps him humble; it keeps him working. I’m amazed at some of the things he’s able to do on a football field. I can see the potential he still has ahead of him.”

Elliot highlighted the ability of the No. 25 overall pick to remain coachable and show a willingness to improve on his weaknesses.

In Jennings, La. as a high school running back in a ground and pound system, Etienne entered Clemson with raw explosive potential as a rusher but had essentially no experience as a pass catcher.

But Etienne improved drastically as a pass catcher from his sophomore to junior season.

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer recognized the improvement and versatility of Etienne which explains why the team drafted another running back.

“He’s much more than a running back,” Jaguars Head Coach Urban Meyer said. “He’s a guy that had a lot of production in the pass game at Clemson. He has excellent hands and he’ll be a guy that we dual train. Those guys are hard to find, but if you find one, we know how to use them. With him I expect an instant impact.”

For Elliot the biggest difference in Etienne’s play over his last two seasons is that the moment isn’t two big for him.

“He’s to the point that he understands big picture,” Etienne said. “That allows him to slow the game down.”

Get your Trevor Lawrence or Travis Etienne Jacksonville jersey from Fanatics right here!

, , , , , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

18hr

Ian Rapoport reported on Monday afternoon that the Jaguars are close to signing a new teammate for Trevor Lawrence. Apparently Jacksonville could announce in the next week that former Heisman Trophy winner Tim (…)

19hr

Clemson has extended its latest scholarship offer to a standout defensive lineman from the Sunshine State. Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard four-star defensive end Nyjalik Kelly announced the offer on (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home