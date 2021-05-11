Clemson lands big transfer commitment

Head coach Brad Brownell and the Clemson men’s basketball program landed a major commitment from a transfer forward on Tuesday.

Naz Bohannon, a forward from Youngstown State, has committed to the Tigers, The Clemson Insider confirmed.

As a senior during the 2020-21 season, the 6-foot-6, 228-pounder from Lorain, Ohio, averaged 16.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game with a 52.6 field-goal percentage. In 2019-20, he averaged 11.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 51.7 percent from the field.

Bohannon, a four-year starter at Youngstown State, is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to COVID-19.

A four-year letterwinner at Lorain (Ohio) High School, Bohannon left the school as the all-time leading scorer with 1,385 career points with 872 career rebounds.

Bohannon entered the transfer portal in late April.

