Nation’s No. 1 TE excited for first-ever Clemson visit

The No. 1 tight end in the country is ready for his first-ever trip to Clemson next month.

Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star Oscar Delp — the top-ranked tight end in the 2022 class per Rivals — is set for an unofficial visit to campus on June 3 and will be accompanied by his uncle, James Chappell, who played wide receiver for the Tigers in the 1990s and was roommates with current Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter.

“I’m really excited to get out there and finally meet all the coaches in person,” Delp said to The Clemson Insider. “It will be my first visit I’ve ever taken (to Clemson), so it’ll definitely be a cool one.

“My uncle’s going to go up there with me and show me around. He wants to show me some things on his own because of how he experienced it when he was there in college and just wants to show me all that. So, I think it will be really cool, and I can’t wait to get out there and see everything and meet everyone.”

Delp (6-5, 220) is one of only two uncommitted tight ends with an offer from Clemson.

The Tigers continue to treat him as a priority target, and he has been in frequent communication with offensive coordinator Tony Elliott since he took over as the new tight ends coach early this year.

“They keep just telling me that I’m their guy,” Delp said of what he has heard from the coaches recently. “They really want to have me and really mold me into that true tight end player and get me ready for the next level.

“I had a Zoom with Coach Elliott the other day and he broke down my film, giving me some tips on how to make my game better before I’m even there – just kind of giving me a glimpse of what it would be like being coached by him, and it really helped a lot.”

Along with Elliott, Delp is staying in touch with head coach Dabo Swinney and has FaceTimed with him on multiple occasions this spring.

“We’re always calling, FaceTiming,” Delp said. “Last time I FaceTimed was about a couple weeks ago, and he was talking with me and my parents, just telling us about the whole culture at Clemson and how it’s really a special place.”

June will be an important month in Delp’s recruitment, as he is scheduled to make a round of visits after the NCAA dead period is lifted at the end of May.

Following his Clemson visit, Delp will head to Georgia for his first official visit (June 4-6) before taking officials to Florida (June 11-13) and South Carolina (June 25-27). He is also working to arrange trips to Michigan and Alabama.

Delp said he intends to save one of his five allotted official visits for Clemson, which elects not to host summer officials, in case he wants to use it with the Tigers during the season.

Delp, who feels he is being recruited hardest by the aforementioned schools, has a commitment timeframe in mind.

“The more I think about it, I think it’s going to happen sometime at the end of September, just so I can get out and see some games also,” he said. “My mom’s birthday is the very end of September, so I might – if I know I want to commit around that time – I might do it on her birthday, kind of make that a special day. But we’re still thinking about it and really just making sure I know where I want to go first.”

The Tigers are in a good spot with Delp as he prepares to hit the road to check out Clemson and other schools this summer.

“They’re definitely up at the top of the pack,” he said. “They’re a school that I’ve always loved. I love the coaches there and just how they do things there. They’re high on my list.”

