University of South Carolina's commencement fallout continues

WLTX News in Columbia reported the latest on the fallout at the University of South Carolina following last week’s commencement issues.

President Bob Caslen offered his resignation to the South Carolina Board of Trustees on this week.

This comes after Caslen was charged with plagiarism in his commencement speech and also congratulated graduates on being the “newest alumni of the University of California.”

The quote he lifted in his commencement speech was from Admiral William McRaven. Caslen issued an apology to the university students, alumni and faculty on Monday.

UofSC spokesman Jeff Strensland confirmed the report to WLTX on Tuesday and said that board chairman Dorn Smith rejected the resignation and that Caslen will continue as the university president.