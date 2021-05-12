The week continues to get worse for Gamecocks

May 12, 2021

There was big news coming out of Columbia, S.C., Wednesday night.

After a five-day period where so much has happened concerning University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen, it finally came to a head on Wednesday. The University’s Board of Trustees officially accepted his resignation.

On Tuesday, Clemson added to some of the bad vibes when the Tigers beat the Gamecocks, 7-2, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, hurting the Gamecocks chances at hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional later this month.

 

